Magic: The Gathering Arena’s ranked system and rewards explained

Magic: The Gathering Arena’s ranked system is divided into two main formats: constructed and limited. Each format has its own separate ladder.

Your constructed ranking is based on how you perform in games where you get to use cards from your collection to craft a deck. Your limited rank changes based on your performance in any draft or sealed events you do.

MTG: Arena seasons last about a month and your ranking at the start of the season is based on where you ended the previous season. From there, your rank is decayed slightly so that you have an opportunity to move up in the upcoming season.

There are six primary ranks for each format: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Mythic. Each ranking has four different tiers to it and you work your way from Bronze to Silver and so on by winning matches. Advancing through each tier differs based on how high your ranking is.

It takes six points to move up a tier in your rank regardless of which format you’re playing. If you’re Gold or lower, a win gives you two points toward the next rank and a loss deducts one point.

Once you’ve reached Platinum, things get a little bit more difficult. Every win gives you one point and losses take away one point, meaning you need to win more than 50 percent of your matches to progress to the next tier.

After you hit the Mythic rank, it’s a bit different, though. At that point, your “tier” is replaced by the percentile you’re in among Mythic level players. Once you reach the top 1,200, your percentage is replaced with a specific rank.

Screengrab via Wizards of the Coast

Rewards for a season of MTG come at the end, at which point your rank is locked. Rewards for a season include booster packs for the most current set, gold, and card-style cosmetics.