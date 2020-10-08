Magic players donate over $100,000 to trans charity in one day

The host of Tolarian Community College, Brian “The Professor,” Lewis raised over $100,000 for the non-profit Trans Lifeline organization in 24-hours.

Tolarian Community College has been a longtime staple within the Magic: The Gathering community, creating content and raising money for various non-profit organizations. From Ice Bucket challenges to shaving his head for kids, The Professor went above and beyond with his most recent fundraiser—raising five percent of Trans Lifeline’s budget for the year in just one day.

Thank you @TolarianCollege and the amazing #MTG community for supporting our work. You've raised 5% of our budget for the entire year in a day. It is enough to answer thousands of callers or give hundreds of grants. It is enough to help us grow and expand. Wow, just wow. https://t.co/mIPEqyMs0z — Trans Lifeline (@TransLifeline) October 8, 2020

The fundraiser began with a goal to raise $20,000 for Trans Lifeline, a non-profit organization that provides financial and emotional support to the trans community. Having many friends within the Magic community whose “lives were saved” by Trans Lifeline, according to The Professor, he put together a giveaway of MTG collectibles for all who donated over a 24-hour window.

Word spread fast of the fundraiser as other Magic content creators and organizations began to donate their own collectibles to sweeten the pot. Items like three Draft boxes of Zendikar Rising were added via Card Kingdom while Josh Krause threw in an original painting for Final Strike by John Coulthart.

Over 46 Magic items in total were given away at the end of the Trans Lifeline 24-hour fundraiser, with $116,000 raised.

My friends, you came together and raised over $116,000 for @TransLifeline, a org that has literally saved the lives of friends that I love, and so many more.



You did this. You argue about dumb, silly things, but you also rally. You make this world better being in it. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Pwi7LbufRw — Tolarian Community College (@TolarianCollege) October 8, 2020

The collectible giveaway by Tolarian Community College might be over, but donations are still being accepted here.