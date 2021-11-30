Magic Online brings back banned cards in special Modern event

Magic Online is giving players the chance to play with banned cards to see how they stack up against each other in a preconstructed Modern event.

The Modern Banned Gauntlet will be available on Magic Online from Dec. 1 to 8. Players will play in three best-of-three rounds with one of the 12 preconstructed decks available in the format.

Each deck contains a card that was banned in Modern at some point. This includes recent powerhouse cards like Oko, Thief of Crowns to classic Modern bombs like Splinter Twin. These precons are strong facsimiles of the strategies that got these cards banned in the first place.

Here is each deck with the banned card that’s included.

Affinity with Mox Opal

Melira Pod with Birthing Pod

Dredge with Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis

Counter-Cat with Green Sun’s Zenith

Jund with Deathrite Shaman

Eldrazi Aggro with Eye of Ugin

Bant Stoneblade with Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath

Temur Aggro with Oko, Thief of Crowns

Bloom Titan with Summer Bloom

Sunny Side Up with Second Sunrise

Twin Exarch with Splinter Twin

Blue-Red Aggro with Treasure Cruise

Many of the decks contain cards that were around from when their key card was banned. There aren’t any copies of current Modern staples like Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer or Dragon’s Rage Channeler.