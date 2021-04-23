Magic Arena to give away $50,000 during Friday Night Magic event with MrBeast

Magic Arena is partnering with YouTuber MrBeast for a Friday Night Magic in-game event where two players can win $25,000.

With in-store play no longer an option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday Night Magic events on Arena started amid worldwide lockdowns. This Friday, an additional special guest and level of competition will be present, as MrBeast will be playing Arena from 1pm to 2pm CT anonymously.

Preconstructed decks will be provided for the event and two players that are lucky enough to play against MrBeast could win the $25,000 prize. Entry into the event is free.

Participants must enter the event and complete their matches. Players that concede early will be disqualified. The prize winners will be contacted through their email registered with Arena.

This opportunity is only open to residents of the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Austria, and Portugal. Winners must be 18 years old.

MrBeast is a popular content creator with 60 million subscribers on YouTube who built his name off of massive monetary donations and random acts of kindness. This is the first time MrBeast will be partnering with Wizards of the Coast for an event.