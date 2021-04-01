Magic Arena breaks Historic with April Fools’ event

If you’ve ever thought “Maybe Oko, Thief of Crowns wasn’t that bad,” then Magic Arena’s April Fools’ Day event will happily remind you how dominant Oko is in Constructed formats.

Today brings a kitchen table vibe to Historic with the “Welcome to the new Historic” event. Players can build a 40-card deck with minimal deck-building restrictions. Every card in Arena is available and there’s no limit to how many cards you can put in your deck.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Players can build any deck they want. The queue has All-Access enabled, meaning that players can use cards not in their collection for this event. That means Agent of Treachery, Oko, Omnath, Locus of Creation, and Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath are back on the menu. The queue is also a way to use Winota, Joiner of Forces with the cards from Amonkhet Remastered and Kaladesh Remastered.

Wizards hinted at the possibility of potentially more no-ban Historic events that allow players to use the plethora of cards banned in Magic over the past year. “We’re still debating the fate of existing ‘Old Historic’ queues and events,” Wizards said in the event’s announcement in Arena.

Enjoy all of the broken cards in Magic Arena today, whether you’re turning every good creature into a 3/3 Elk or comboing with Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast.

