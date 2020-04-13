Magic Amonkhet Remaster set, Cube Draft coming to MTG Arena soon

Wizards of the Coast introduced several major items and concepts today that are planned to arrive sometime in the future for MTG Arena.

Players have been asking for the Amonkhet set within the Historic format via MTG Arena for some time. And now, it’s set to arrive this summer, according to the State of the Beta today. The Arena team is also continuing to work with R&D on launching Pioneer-focused set remasters sometime in the future. The concept, however, is still in development.

WotC also revealed that Cube Draft is coming soon to Arena. With the launch of player draft later this week, it’s only a matter of time before players can live-draft in the Cube format.

Several other items in development and concept stages were mentioned too, including a Historic Roadmap, macOS, and a 64-bit client. Mobile is still in the works, but players shouldn’t expect any updates until later this year. The launch date for mobile, however, is still planned for 2020. Historic Anthology 3 is scheduled to release in May.

In concept, there’s a competitive experience in the works called Player Challenges. Moving beyond gold and gem awards, without having an impact on MTG esports (Mythic and PT points), the goal behind Player Challenges is to add a high-skilled form of competition from home. Entries are planned to correspond with a prize pool, depending on local laws and regions.