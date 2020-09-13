Live coverage of 2020 Mythic Invitational canceled after 3-hour delay

The live broadcast of day two of the 2020 Mythic Invitational is cancelled after production issues delayed the start for three hours, Wizards of the Coast announced today. All lower bracket matches and the finals will be played today and recorded, and the matches will be made available at a later date.

“We are experiencing issues in sending signal from our main show switch out to transmission that are preventing us from broadcasting the show live,” Magic Esports tweeted. Due to time zone differences between the players, it has chosen to not delay matches any further and instead continue the tournament without a broadcast. Wizards of the Coast does not allow individual streams of tournament games.

Due to the time zone differences between players, we have already begun to pre-record matches.



Play will continue and a recording will be made available for viewing at a later date. — Magic Esports (@MagicEsports) September 13, 2020

The broadcast was scheduled to start at 11am CT. After a 30-minute delay, the production issues persisted leading to Magic Esports announcing a new start time of 2pm CT. Ten minutes after the new start time, it was announced that live coverage would not happen today.

The production delay halts the momentum the Mythic Invitational gained after a stellar upper bracket final between Luis Salvatto and Gabriel Nassif. It’s unclear if Wizards of the Coast will announce the winner of the Mythic Invitational as it happens.

The Mythic Invitational has struggled with production issues since it began on Sept. 10. The opening day stream was marred early by audio issues and stream stuttering. Several times throughout the weekend the video feed or audio would cut out.