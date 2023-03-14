Legendary MTG lands showcase iconic locations in Lord of the Rings set

Rare and Mythic Rare lands have the potential to impact the meta in Modern and Commander.

Wizards of the Coast dropped several Magic: The Gathering land cards during the “first look” at The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set today.

Lands are a fundamental part of MTG, similar to the locations in Lord of the Rings. Wizards of the Coast has combined the two, creating legendary Rare lands, reprint lands, and full art basic lands that show off locations in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (LTR) set. The full art basic lands were previewed yesterday, featuring locations through the iconic Middle-Earth map. And several more lands were revealed today during the “first look” at the upcoming Modern and Commander legal LTR set.

The Shire

The Shire The Shire Borderlss

Several of the Hobbit cards within the LTR set have a Food token theme, including the legendary land The Shire. Players can get that second breakfast and potentially gain an advantage over their opponent at the cost of 1G. The land also synergizes with other legendary creatures, entering the battlefield untapped when one is already in play.

Type : Legendary Land

: Legendary Land Rarity : Rare

: Rare Passive : The Shire enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a legendary creature.

: The Shire enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a legendary creature. Tap : Add one Green mana

: Add one Green mana Pay 1G and tap: Tap an untapped creature you control: Create a Food token.

Mount Doom

Mount Doom Mount Doom Borderless

Mount Doom is a pain land in the MTG colors Black and Red. There isn’t a cycle of dual lands in LTR, as Mount Doom stands out on its own. The legendary land becomes a board wipe with an upside at a cost of 5BR. And it can even ping each opponent for one point of damage.

Type : Legendary Land

: Legendary Land Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Tap : Pay one life to add Black or Red mana

: Pay one life to add Black or Red mana Pay 1BR and tap : Mount Doom deals one damage to each opponent

: Mount Doom deals one damage to each opponent Pay 5BR and tap: Sacrifice Mount Doom and a legendary Artifact: Choose up to two creatures, then destroy the rest. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Valley of Gorgoroth (Wasteland)

Wasteland Valley of Gorogoroth

Valley of Gorgoroth is a Commander land in LTR that’s also a Realms and Relic box topper. The land is a reprint of Wasteland, able to destroy a target nonbasic land upon sacrificing itself.

Type : Land—Wasteland

: Land—Wasteland Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Tap : Add on colorless mana

: Add on colorless mana Tap and sacrifice: Destroy target nonbasic land

Players can test out the new and reprinted MTG lands through The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth prerelease events that start on June 16.