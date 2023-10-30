Legendary MTG Chimil, the Inner Sun shuts down counterspells while enabling Discover

Wizards of the Coast revealed a unique Magic: The Gathering Legendary Artifact called Chimil, the Inner Sun during Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoilers on Oct. 30, featuring a six-drop that Discovers at the beginning of your end step and prevents opponents from countering.

The Discover mechanic within Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) is expected to impact multiple MTG formats. Players can use the mechanic to essentially Explore their library and then potentially cast the spell they found for free. Using the Discover mechanic to its advantage while getting added to the roster of high-cost Artifacts like The Immortal Sun, is Chimil, the Inner Sun. It’s not the strongest Magic card in the set, but it’s unique in design and could have potential within multiple formats.

Chimil, the Inner Sun

Chimil, the Inner Sun | Image via WotC

Chimil, the Inner Sun is a six-drop colorless Legendary Artifact within the LCI set that can prevent opponents from countering your spells, including the ones cast through Discover.

Casting cost : Six (mana of any color)

: Six (mana of any color) Type : Legendary Artifact

: Legendary Artifact Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Passive ability : “Spells you control can’t be countered.”

: “Spells you control can’t be countered.” Triggered ability: “At the beginning of your end step, Discover five.”

Casting a spell for free and not having to worry about it getting countered is a solid combo. But there are downsides to Chimil, the Inner Sun. Costing six mana to Discover five is steep in formats like Standard Constructed, and despite preventing other spells from getting countered, Chimil, the Inner Sun can’t protect itself.

Up the Beanstalk | Image via WotC

The Legendary Artifact will see play in Commander, though. In a Ramp-type build, Chimil, the Inner Sun has some potential as a two-of in the main deck or the sideboard of a Constructed deck as a nice combo piece with Up the Beanstalk. And the Artifact is a potential bomb within the Limited format.

Players can test out Chimil, the Inner Sun when Lost Caverns of Ixalan drops into local game stores on Nov. 10 and MTG Arena on Nov. 14.

About the author