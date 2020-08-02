Kristof Prinz wins MTG Arena Players Tour Finals with Four-Color Reclamation

Kristof Prinz piloted the deck to beat, Four-Color Reclamation, to a victory at the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals today.

Out of a total of 145 Magic: The Gathering players competing in the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals, only eight remained for the playoffs today. Featuring a diverse number of builds, it was Kristof Prinz who cruised past the competition much in part to cards like Wilderness Reclamation and Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath, in conjunction with Growth Spiral and Expansion//Explosion.

Image via WotC

Players like Michael Jacob and Riku Kumagai came prepared to the PT Finals with off-meta decks to beat the Reclamation builds, but it just wasn’t enough. Kumagai swept through the upper bracket with his Mono-Black Aggro build during the first two rounds until he lost against Prinz in the upper finals.

Kumagai dropped to the lower brackets to face off against Jacob on Mardu Winota, who had swept the lower bracket against Raphaël Lévy on Azorius Control and Christoffer Larsen on Jund Sacrifice. Mardu Winota couldn’t handle the pressure from Mono-Black Aggro, though, as Kumagai advanced to the final match in a rematch against Prinz.

Played in a best-of-three match format, Kumagai earned a win in match one of the final and Prinz a victory in the second match. Both players traded wins and losses in match three, leaving the MTG Arena PT Finals title up for grabs on the ninth game. Kumagai got off to a good start but it wasn’t enough as Wilderness Reclamation would pump up Expansion//Explosion for a lethal strike, earning Prinz the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals championship title.