Know what to pull: All MTG Alchemy Dominaria Spellbook cards and conjurors

A total of 30 Magic: The Gathering Alchemy cards were added to Arena within the Dominaria United expansion, containing five cards with spellbooks, two basic conjurors, and a wizard that conjures the Power nine.
Spellbook returns as a digital-only MTG Arena mechanic within the Alchemy Dominaria United expansion that launched on Oct. 6. A Spellbook typically contains a total of 15 cards that can get conjured by the conjuror, offering the player three options from the 15. The Alchemy DMU expansion has exceptions to the standard rules, with Darigaaz, Shivan Champion only having 13 cards in its Spellbook and Skywriter Djinn conjuring random cards to hand.
Each conjuror with a Spellbook conjures differently, whether it be to hand, directly to the battlefield, or through a unique ability. Of the five Alchemy DMU cards with Spellbooks, Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant, and Goblin Influx Array appear to have the most potential. Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant drafts a card from its Spellbook each time a Swamp or Forest enters the battlefield under your control, and it contains plenty of go-wide Saproling support cards within its spellbook.
Protean War Engine is a unique Spellbook Alchemy DMU card, synergizing with WR vehicle Aggro builds while containing a large number of powerful cards in its Spellbook. It breaks traditional rules, however, exiling the drafted Spellbook card and then turning Protean War Engine into a copy of that card when it is crewed. Skywriter Djinn has potential but has an odd stipulation of conjuring a random card from its Spellbook while wanting more basic land types in play than cards in hand.
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion is a solid dragon that has a ton of dragon support in its Spellbook. Similar to Skywriter Djinn, Darigaaz, Shivan Champion conjures a random card from the Spellbook, but at the beginning of your end step. The card then is exiled face down with three egg counters, only able to enter the battlefield once the counters are removed.
Oracle of the Alpha has a unique design that conjures the Power nine into your library, although the only useful cards are likely Ancestral Recall and Time Walk. And it technically doesn’t have a Spellbook. Also included in the Alchemy DMU expansion is Marwyn’s Kindred, conjuring Marwyn, the Nurturer, and Llanowar Elves. And Juggernaut Peddler conjures Juggernaut.
Here are all the Alchemy Dominaria United cards with Spellbooks, according to WotC.
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion
- Black Dragon
- Bone Dragon
- Demanding Dragon
- Immerstrum Predator
- Leyline Tyrant
- Manaform Hellkite
- Moonveil Dragon
- Red Dragon
- Shivan Dragon
- Skarrgan Hellkite
- Skyship Stalker
- Terror of the Peaks
- Thunderbreak Regent
Protean War Engine
- Benalish Marshal
- Blade Historian
- Captivating Crew
- Duelcraft Trainer
- Falconer Adept
- Manaform Hellkite
- Mooveil Regent
- Orge Battledriver
- Resplendent Angel
- Serra Angel
- Serra Paragon
- Seraph of Dawn
- Skyship Stalker
- Star-Crowned Stag
- Steel-Plume Marshal
Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant
- Deathbloom Thallid
- Deathbonnet Sprout//Deathbonnet Hulk
- Fungal Plots
- Rhizome Lurcher
- Saproling Migration
- Spore Crawler
- Spore Swarm
- Sporecrown Thallid
- Sporemound
- Swarm Shambler
- Thallid Omnivore
- Thallid Soothsayer
- Verdant Embrace
- Verdant Force
- Yavimaya Sapherd
Skywriter Djinn
- Befuddle
- Bury in Books
- Choking Tethers
- Contentious Plan
- Flood of Recollection
- Ghostform
- Hampering Snare
- Hard Evidence
- Keep Save
- Majestic Metamorphosis
- See the Truth
- Startle
- Stifle
- Suit Up
- Terfer’s Time Twist
Goblin Influx Array
- Battle Cry Goblin
- Beetleback Chief
- Brash Taunter
- Ember Hauler
- Fanatical Firebrand
- Goblin Arsonist
- Goblin Chieftain
- Goblin Instigator
- Goblin Trashmaster
- Goblin Warchief
- Legion Warboss
- Reckless Ringleader
- Relic Robber
- Skirk Prospector
- Wily Goblin
Oracle of the Alpha
- Ancestral Recall
- Black Lotus
- Mox Emerald
- Mox Jet
- Mox Pearl
- Mox Ruby
- Mox Sapphire
- Timetwister
- Time Walk
All images via WotC.