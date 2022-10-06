Know what to pull: All MTG Alchemy Dominaria Spellbook cards and conjurors

Goblin Influx Array Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant Darigaaz, Shivan Champion Protean War Engine Skywriter Djinn Oracle of the Alpha

A total of 30 Magic: The Gathering Alchemy cards were added to Arena within the Dominaria United expansion, containing five cards with spellbooks, two basic conjurors, and a wizard that conjures the Power nine.

Spellbook returns as a digital-only MTG Arena mechanic within the Alchemy Dominaria United expansion that launched on Oct. 6. A Spellbook typically contains a total of 15 cards that can get conjured by the conjuror, offering the player three options from the 15. The Alchemy DMU expansion has exceptions to the standard rules, with Darigaaz, Shivan Champion only having 13 cards in its Spellbook and Skywriter Djinn conjuring random cards to hand.

Each conjuror with a Spellbook conjures differently, whether it be to hand, directly to the battlefield, or through a unique ability. Of the five Alchemy DMU cards with Spellbooks, Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant, and Goblin Influx Array appear to have the most potential. Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant drafts a card from its Spellbook each time a Swamp or Forest enters the battlefield under your control, and it contains plenty of go-wide Saproling support cards within its spellbook.

Protean War Engine is a unique Spellbook Alchemy DMU card, synergizing with WR vehicle Aggro builds while containing a large number of powerful cards in its Spellbook. It breaks traditional rules, however, exiling the drafted Spellbook card and then turning Protean War Engine into a copy of that card when it is crewed. Skywriter Djinn has potential but has an odd stipulation of conjuring a random card from its Spellbook while wanting more basic land types in play than cards in hand.

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion is a solid dragon that has a ton of dragon support in its Spellbook. Similar to Skywriter Djinn, Darigaaz, Shivan Champion conjures a random card from the Spellbook, but at the beginning of your end step. The card then is exiled face down with three egg counters, only able to enter the battlefield once the counters are removed.

Oracle of the Alpha has a unique design that conjures the Power nine into your library, although the only useful cards are likely Ancestral Recall and Time Walk. And it technically doesn’t have a Spellbook. Also included in the Alchemy DMU expansion is Marwyn’s Kindred, conjuring Marwyn, the Nurturer, and Llanowar Elves. And Juggernaut Peddler conjures Juggernaut.

Here are all the Alchemy Dominaria United cards with Spellbooks, according to WotC.

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion

Black Dragon

Bone Dragon

Demanding Dragon

Immerstrum Predator

Leyline Tyrant

Manaform Hellkite

Moonveil Dragon

Red Dragon

Shivan Dragon

Skarrgan Hellkite

Skyship Stalker

Terror of the Peaks

Thunderbreak Regent

Protean War Engine

Benalish Marshal

Blade Historian

Captivating Crew

Duelcraft Trainer

Falconer Adept

Manaform Hellkite

Mooveil Regent

Orge Battledriver

Resplendent Angel

Serra Angel

Serra Paragon

Seraph of Dawn

Skyship Stalker

Star-Crowned Stag

Steel-Plume Marshal

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant

Deathbloom Thallid

Deathbonnet Sprout//Deathbonnet Hulk

Fungal Plots

Rhizome Lurcher

Saproling Migration

Spore Crawler

Spore Swarm

Sporecrown Thallid

Sporemound

Swarm Shambler

Thallid Omnivore

Thallid Soothsayer

Verdant Embrace

Verdant Force

Yavimaya Sapherd

Skywriter Djinn

Befuddle

Bury in Books

Choking Tethers

Contentious Plan

Flood of Recollection

Ghostform

Hampering Snare

Hard Evidence

Keep Save

Majestic Metamorphosis

See the Truth

Startle

Stifle

Suit Up

Terfer’s Time Twist

Goblin Influx Array

Battle Cry Goblin

Beetleback Chief

Brash Taunter

Ember Hauler

Fanatical Firebrand

Goblin Arsonist

Goblin Chieftain

Goblin Instigator

Goblin Trashmaster

Goblin Warchief

Legion Warboss

Reckless Ringleader

Relic Robber

Skirk Prospector

Wily Goblin

Oracle of the Alpha

Ancestral Recall

Black Lotus

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Timetwister

Time Walk

