Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is the fifth MTG set to generate over $100 million in revenue

Hasbro’s first-quarter 2022 financial results revealed that Magic: The Gathering’s Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is the fifth set to generate over $100 million in revenue. It has also secured its spot as one of the top-three selling Magic sets of all time.

As reported by Hipsters of the Coast, Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings call detailed the success of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. This MTG set was released on Feb. 10 and has reportedly become the best-selling winter set of all time. It saw a 28-percent increase in revenue over Kaldheim, the previous winter set, and is the fifth set to generate over $100 million in revenue. This incredible performance has made Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty one of the top-three selling MTG sets of all time.

MTG has been around since 1993 and there have been almost 150 sets since its release. Securing a top-three spot is no easy task and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty’s success helped contribute to Magic: The Gathering’s revenue growth by seven percent.

The earnings call also contained other important information for Magic fans. Hasbro’s CEO, Chris Cocks, confirmed the Unfinity set has been delayed until September, although fans can still expect Streets of New Capenna later this month. Wizards of the Coast’s president also confirmed that price increases for certain Magic products will happen in July.

Magic: The Gathering has shown little signs of slowing down for the rest of the year and fans can likely expect more record-breaking numbers in future sets.