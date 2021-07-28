July Arena Open, The Yawning Portal added to Magic Arena’s event calendar

The July Arena Open highlights the upcoming month of events on Magic Arena with $2,000 on the line through two days of Standard competition.

Starting on July 31 at 8am CT, the tournament queue features best-of-one and best-of-three Standard on day one. Entry fee is 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems for both queues. Entry rewards players a Lair of the Hydra card sleeve. Undefeated players qualify for day two on Aug. 1 for the chance to win $2,000 and a Qualifier Weekend invitation with seven day-two wins.

For players looking for a low-stakes event, The Yawning Portal queue rewards showcase card styles by playing Standard Singleton. The event runs from July 30 to Aug. 12 and costs 2,000 gold or 400 gems per entry. The format is Standard Singleton and each player has an emblem that says “Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, venture into the dungeon.”

Each entry goes until you earn three wins or three losses. The reward structure gives out a number of gold and card styles depending on performance.

0 wins: Two card styles

One win: Two card styles and 500 gold

Two wins: Three card styles and 1,000 gold

Three wins: Three card styles and 2,000 gold

Midweek Magic continues a weekly event with reward codes provided by local game stores. This week’s Standard All Access ends on July 29. Aug. 3 to 5 is Singleton. The announced formats end on Aug. 10 to 12 with Momir.

Here are the rest of the announced events for August.

QUICK DRAFT

Aug. 10 to Aug. 27: Kaldheim

July 23 to Aug. 10: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Aug. 27 to Sept. 10: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

OTHER EVENTS