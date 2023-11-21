Jeff Goldblum makes a stunning appearance in MTG’s Secretversary Secret Lair drop

Like Tasigur, Ian Malcolm is not a big fan of wearing too many garments and prefers to have his chest au natural.

The fan-favorite mathematician turned dino researcher Ian Malcolm, portrayed by the one and only Jeff Goldblum is now a Magic: The Gathering card. With the release of the Secret Lair Secretversary, Wizards of the Coast has given this provocative Jurassic Park character his own drop.

Jeff Goldblum’s portrayal of Ian Malcolm in the original 1993 Jurassic Park film delivers the perfect mix of charisma and intellect all wrapped up in a sleek, black leather package. His iconic one-liners, coupled with that Goldblum-brand quirkiness, make Malcolm more than just another character in the densely populated franchise. In many instances of the film, he is the moral skeptic questioning if what the scientists are doing on Isla Nublar is right or wrong.

Ian, Convalescent Charmer

Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 5B

5B Type: Legendary Creature – Human Shaman

Legendary Creature – Human Shaman Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Delve. 2G/U G/U: Mill two cards, then return a nonland card of an opponent’s choice from your graveyard to your hand.

Many Magic: The Gathering players will recognize this card from its original printing as Tasigur, The Golden Fang. For a long time, this legendary creature native to Tarkir was an intimidating commander to play against. His delve ability would allow players to cast him turns ahead of its normal mana cost while his mana ability further improves self-mill strategies. Like Tasigur, Ian Malcolm is not a big fan of wearing too many garments and prefers to have his chest au natural.

Ian Malcolm Secret Lair Cards

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Despite Goldblum taking up the character a second time for the 1997 spin-off The Lost World: Jurassic Park, all MTG cards included in this Secret Lair drop feature iconic scenes from the original movie. In Chaotic Chaotician, a.k.a. Laboratory Maniac, we see him antagonizing Dr. Hammond. The Naya-colored Dr. Ian Malcalm card functions as a “skin” of Atla Palani, Nest Tender, and reminds us of his fascination with Dinosaurs. The egg token captures the moment a baby dinosaur hatches from his egg in the Jurassic Park laboratory, captivating his audience. And lastly, Malcolm’s Mercurial Mirth is a sorcery card that spotlights Jeff Goldblum’s unique take on the character with his exasperating laughter.

Wizards of the Coast has been consistent with its Secret Lair drops in recent weeks. The Ian Malcolm Secret Lair is only one of many more to come during the holiday season.