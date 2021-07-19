Is MTG Arena down? Here’s how to check Magic: The Gathering Arena server status

Magic: The Gathering Arena is an excellent way to experience the classic Magic gameplay on a digital platform. Cards come to life with special animations that make every duel intense as players defeat their opponents by overwhelming them with creatures or outsmarting them with spells.

Sometimes, connection issues can ruin the fun, which is devastating when it occurs during close matches. Checking the MTG Arena server status is simple and can help you understand if the connection issues are on your end or are widespread.

MTG Arena server status

MTG Arena has a dedicated support page that updates in real-time and lets players know if any problems are impacting the game. The site breaks down the performance of each platform, including Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. It also displays the status of the game, logins, matches, social, store, and forums.

The site even showcases issues from previous days and highlights any scheduled periods of maintenance. Maintenance does require downtime in some instances, but smaller updates are typically introduced without impacting game performance.

If each feature is operational, there’s likely no widespread issue preventing you from enjoying the game. Make sure your local connection is working normally and there’s no outage with your internet service.

Players can also check the official MTG Arena Twitter account to see if any issues have been reported. Customer support typically responds quickly to any questions, so feel free to reach out if you’re still experiencing issues. These two sources should help you figure out the problem and determine the steps needed to get back into the game.