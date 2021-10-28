Innistrad: Crimson Vow introduces new look for Olivia Voldaren

Olivia, Crimson Bride Fang Showcase Art Olivia, Crimson Bride Dracula Series

Olivia Voldaren is attempting a power grab by marrying Edgar Markov to unite the most powerful vampire bloodlines in Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set, Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

As one of the primary characters in the set, Olivia was sure to receive a powerful card. She’s making her third appearance in Crimson Vow.

Olivia debuted with Olivia Voldaren in 2011’s Innistrad. She returned in Shadows Over Innistrad five years later in 2016 as Olivia, Mobilized for War.

Olivia, Crimson Bride is the new, six-mana incarnation that’s a must-kill threat when she enters the battlefield.

Olivia, Crimson Bride

Mana value: 4BR

Type: Legendary Creature Vampire Noble

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 3/4

Keywords: Flying, Haste

First ability: Whenever Olivia, Crimson Bride attacks, return target Creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking. It gains “When you don’t control a legendary Vampire, exile this Creature.”

This card is a strong late-game play for R/B reanimator decks in Standard and other decks looking to use the graveyard for value. Olivia, Crimson Bride comes in as a 3/4 hasty threat with evasion. This already sets her apart as an effective attacker.

When Olivia attacks, you return a creature card from your graveyard tapped and attacking. Each turn, you could get an attacking body back. The creature card also can stick around for a long time. As long as Olivia sticks around, the reanimated creatures will remain on the battlefield.

If Olivia reanimates a legendary vampire, an opponent can kill Olivia and the reanimated creature will stick around. Look to pack a handful of legendary vampires to most effectively use Olivia’s attack ability.

All images via WotC.