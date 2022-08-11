How to watch Post Malone Magic: The Gathering Mana Y Mana battle

A unique Magic: The Gathering casual match between Post Malone and a random player chosen from a Whatnot stream will compete for $100,000 with special guests.

Post Malone isn’t shy about his passions for Magic: The Gathering, whether it’s spending over $800k for an MTG Alpha Black Lotus card with a 9.5 rating signed by Christopher Rush or playing Commander with friends. On Aug. 11, Malone will challenge Kyle Knaupp from Gilbertsville PA for $100k live on Whatnot for the Mana Y Mana MTG battle.

The event begins at 7pm CT with a pregame show featuring Josh Lee Kwai and Jimmy Wong from The Command Zone show. Viewers will have the chance to win a variety of giveaways during the pregame show that includes Double Master 2022 boxes and packs, along with graded singles. Other special guests include MTG Hall of Famer Reid Duke and Brian “The Professor” Lewis from the Tolarian Community College YouTube channel.

Malone and Knaupp will start their match at 8pm CT, featuring a best-two-out-of-three format in Commander. Each player will bring three decks to the match.

Posty’s Chishiro

JLK’s Shadowborn Apostle

Jacob’s Koma

Ashlen’s Kozilek

JLK’s Uro

Jimmy’s Magda

Getting Knaupp ready for the MTG Mana Y Mana battle with Malone was Duke, training the random Whatnot streamer in the ways of playing the Commander format. Beating Malone in two out of three games will earn Knaupp $100k in cash.