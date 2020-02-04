How to watch MTG Players Tour Phoenix

The 2020 partial season in Magic: The Gathering is officially underway and there’s only one Regional Players Tour event left before the PT Finals.

Players Tour Brussels and Nagoya showcased Pioneer Constructed on the main stage for the first time last weekend, establishing several of the best decks in the meta. But now, from Feb. 7 to 9, the top Magic players will converge in Phoenix, seeking to earn Players Points for the season, a piece of the $250,000 prize pool, and an invitation to the PT Finals in April.

Is there live coverage of PT Phoenix?

Players Tour Phoneix will have a livestream airing on Twitch for all three days of the tournament via the Magic channel.

Magic – Twitch Magic streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

Coverage begins on Feb. 7 at 10am CT each day, with a veteran casting crew running the show.

Marshall Sutcliffe

Martin Jůza

Riley Knight

Caleb Durward

Maria Bartholdi

What’s the format?

Players Tour Phoenix will feature competition in Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft and Pioneer Constructed, just like PT Brussels and Nagoya.

Day one: Three rounds of THB Booster Draft starting at 10am CT, followed by five rounds of Pioneer Constructed. Coverage ends after the eighth round.

Day two: Three rounds of THB Booster Draft starting at 10am CT, followed by five rounds of Pioneer Constructed. Coverage ends with the announcement of top-eight.

Day three: The top-eight will compete in Pioneer Constructed starting at 10am CT.

What are the prize earnings?

There’s a total prize pool of $250,000 on the line at PT Phoenix, with first place taking home $$35,000.