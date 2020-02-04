Login
How to watch MTG Players Tour Phoenix

Watch competitive gameplay in Pioneer and THB Booster Draft.

Danny Forster
MTG Players Tour Phoenix
The 2020 partial season in Magic: The Gathering is officially underway and there’s only one Regional Players Tour event left before the PT Finals. 

Players Tour Brussels and Nagoya showcased Pioneer Constructed on the main stage for the first time last weekend, establishing several of the best decks in the meta. But now, from Feb. 7 to 9, the top Magic players will converge in Phoenix, seeking to earn Players Points for the season, a piece of the $250,000 prize pool, and an invitation to the PT Finals in April. 

Is there live coverage of PT Phoenix?

Players Tour Phoneix will have a livestream airing on Twitch for all three days of the tournament via the Magic channel.

Coverage begins on Feb. 7 at 10am CT each day, with a veteran casting crew running the show. 

  • Marshall Sutcliffe
  • Martin Jůza
  • Riley Knight
  • Caleb Durward
  • Maria Bartholdi

What’s the format?

Players Tour Phoenix will feature competition in Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft and Pioneer Constructed, just like PT Brussels and Nagoya. 

  • Day one: Three rounds of THB Booster Draft starting at 10am CT, followed by five rounds of Pioneer Constructed. Coverage ends after the eighth round.
  • Day two: Three rounds of THB Booster Draft starting at 10am CT, followed by five rounds of Pioneer Constructed. Coverage ends with the announcement of top-eight. 
  • Day three: The top-eight will compete in Pioneer Constructed starting at 10am CT. 

What are the prize earnings?

There’s a total prize pool of $250,000 on the line at PT Phoenix, with first place taking home $$35,000. 

PT Phoenix standingsPrize money earned
First$35,000
Second$25,000
Third$20,000
Fourth$15,000
Fifth$12,000
Sixth$10,000
Seventh$8,000
Eighth$6,000
Ninth to 16th$3,000
17th to 24th$1,500
25th to 48th$1,250
49th to 74th$1,000
75th to 110th$750