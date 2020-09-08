How to watch MTG 2020 Mythic Invitational

A total of 161 Magic: The Gathering competitors from around the globe will face off at the final Mythic Invitational of the 2020 season.

Players at the 2020 Mythic Invitational will compete in the Historic format via MTG Arena for 16 invitations to the Season Grand Finals and a slice of the $250,000 prize pool. The event will take place over the course of four days, with the action beginning at 11am CT each day on the Magic Twitch channel.

Sept. 10: Starting at 11am CT, players will compete in a total of seven Swiss rounds, advancing to day two by earning 12 match points.

Sept. 11: Starting at 11am CT, players will compete in another seven Swiss rounds to determine the top eight advancing to the playoffs.

Sept. 12: Starting at 11am CT, the broadcast will feature the first day of playoff competition, wrapping up with the completion of the upper bracket.

Sept. 13: Starting at 11am CT, this day will feature the completion of the playoffs and the final 2020 Mythic Invitational match.

Players will have access to open decklists for the tournament, as will fans by the start of round one on Sept. 10 via the Wizards of the Coast event page. The broadcast will feature a wide variety of commentators, from Maria Bartholdi on the desk to Bloody and Marshall Sutcliffe providing expert play-by-play analysis.

Out of a total of 161 invited competitors, only 16 will earn an invite to the 2020 Season Grand Finals. Action for the last Mythic Invitational of the 2020 MTG season begins at 11am CT on Sept. 10 to 13. And you can watch it all on the official Magic Twitch channel.