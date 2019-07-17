How to see everything MTG related at SDCC

Magic: The Gathering is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with a booth on the floor and a huge reveal from Mark Rosewater.

SDCC is one of the largest attended cons in the world, and MTG has a front-row pass for signings, cosplay, and new details surrounding the fall set release code-named “Archery.”

Taking place from Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20, the Hasbro booth (#3213) has MTG fun for fans of all ages. On Saturday evening, Mark Rosewater is hosting a panel to reveal the name and details surrounding “Archery.”

MTG Hasbro booth

Thursday at SDCC starts off with a bang as the lead designer of MTG, Mark Rosewater, signs autographs, hangs out with fans, and answers questions about all things MTG. The signing begins at 11am PT/2pm ET and runs for one hour.

On Friday, also at the Hasbro booth (#3213), the head of story and entertainment (Nic Kelman) is running an hour-long class on how a planeswalker is created. In addition, artist Aleksi Briclot will do a live painting of Chandra while Kelman discusses the creation of planeswalkers. Both Kelman and Briclot will sign autographs afterward. The event begins at 4pm PT/7pm ET and runs for one hour.

Saturday is a big day for MTG community, but before Rosewater reveals all the juicy details about “Archery,” fans can show off their favorite cosplay on the Hasbro main stage starting at 12pm PT/3pm ET. Those who cosplay Chandra can receive some neat freebies and a photo booth will also be present.

MTG panel at SDCC

Saturday evening in room 24ABC at 6:30pm PT/9pm ET, Rosewater will dive into all the juicy details surrounding the fall set. Code-named “Archery,” Mark will reveal the real name of the set, designs, mechanics, and possibly a whole lot more. The panel will run for one hour and likely provide time for questions from the audience. Sadly, the Rosewater hosted panel is not being streamed on Twitch.

Everything else MTG

Not everything is taking place at the Hasbro booth. Fans who are looking for MTG books can find at the Del Rey booth (#2913-U) and comics at the IDW booth (#2729). In addition, a limited supply of the new Magic: The Gathering: Rise of the Gatewatch book can be found at booth #1216.

For those who feel the itch to compete and play MTG against one another, Cascade Games is hosting gameplay at the Marriott Marquis in the Grand Ballroom.