How to play MTG Arena Draft Challenge: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Draft Challenge is returning to Magic: The Gathering Arena this month, showcasing the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set.

Competitive Draft hits its peak on MTG Arena via the AFR Draft Challenge, scheduled to take place from Aug. 7 to 10. There’s an entry fee of 3,000 gems or 20,000 gold and the format is Traditional Draft best-of-three. Players are only allowed two losses and can earn up to six wins. Rewards are available for competitors who earn one to six wins.

Zero wins: No rewards

One win: One Player Draft token

Two wins: One Player Draft token and three AFR booster packs

Three wins: Two Player Draft tokens and six AFR booster packs

Four wins: Three Player Draft tokens and 10 AFR booster packs

Five wins: Three Player Draft tokens and 15 AFR booster packs

Six wins: Four Player Draft tokens and 20 AFR booster packs

Red continues its domination as the strongest AFR color in Draft, followed by Black, White, Green, and Blue. Rakdos Treasure is one of the strongest archetypes, using combos between Price of Loyalty and Deadly Dispute. Hoarding Ogre pumps out Treasure tokens in conjunction with Xorn, and Shambling Ghast is a solid early-game chump blocker that can also act as removal.

Gruul Aggro is a solid archetype packed with goblins and combat tricks. GW Lifegain with Trelasarra, Moon Dancer, Sylvan Shepherd, and Lurking Roper works well against other Aggro builds. And the underrated Boros Equipment build is a solid choice should a Bruenor Battlehammer show up.

The MTG Arena Draft Challenge will be available from Aug. 7 to 10.