How to get MTG Astrology Secret Lair lands

Cast your spells according to astrology signs.

Alternative art Magic: The Gathering basic lands are being highlighted in 2022 via the Secret Lair Astrology Lands.

Every month in 2022 will feature a new MTG Astrology Land via Secret Lair drops that collectors and players can pre-order up until Dec. 23, illustrated by Jeanne D’Angelo. Each alternative art basic land is available in a foil or non-foil version. Bundles contain a total of 25 Astrology Lands while regular orders contain a total of five.

Non-foil Astrology Lands: $29.99

Foil Astrology Lands: 39.99

Non-foil bundle: $119.99

Foil bundle: $159.99

Each month, a new MTG Astrology Land is revealed and becomes available for pre-order. Collectors and players can find each MTG Astrology Lands available for pre-order on the WotC Secret Lair website.

Here’s the Secret Lair MTG Astrology Lands revealed by WotC so far:

Aquarius Island

Image via WotC

The Aquarius Island Astrology Lands will be released on May 15.

Capricorn Swamp

Image via WotC

The Capricorn Swamp Astrology Lands will be released on April 29.

Pisces Island

Image via WotC

The Pisces Island Astrology Lands will be released on July 29.

This article is still developing and will get updated each month, adding the newest Astrology Land from the MTG Secret Lair drop.