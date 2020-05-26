How to get Magic: The Gathering’s Summer Secret Lair Superdrop

There are five 24-hour drops and a bundle for the summer.

Summer Superbundle The Tatoo pack Heart of Steel The Path Not Traveled Mountain, Go Ornithological Studies

Wizards of the Coast has revealed five Secret Lair drops and a bundle contained in the Magic: The Gathering Summer Superdrop.

From June 1 to 15, Magic players and collectors can scoop up five Secret Lair drops that last 24 hours apiece or a bundle of every item that also includes one copy of an enemy fetch land.

Tattoo pack Secret Lair

The Tattoo pack features alternative-art designs by tattoo artist Josh Howard. It will go on sale from June 1 at 11am CT to June 2 at 11am CT. The Tattoo pack costs $29.99.

The Tattoo pack also includes a Pithing Needle card sleeve code in MTG Arena and one non-foil copy of each card for use in Magic Online.

Heart of Steel Secret Lair

Heart of Steel contains three foil alternative-art Magic cards that celebrate robot-themed illustrations by Bad Flip Productions. It’ll be on sale from June 2 at 11am CT to June 3 at 11am CT. The Heart of Steel Secret Lair drop is priced at $39.99.

This also includes an Arcbound Ravager MTG Arena card sleeve code and one non-foil copy of each card for use on Magic Online.

Path Not Traveled Secret Lair

The Path Not Traveled features four foil alternative-art planeswalkers for $39.99. These planeswalkers are available from June 3 at 11am CT to June 4 at 11am CT.

The Path Not Traveled Secret Lair drop includes an Ajani Steadfast card sleeve for MTG Arena and one non-foil copy of each card for use in Magic Online.

Mountain, Go Secret Lair

Four foil alternative-art Magic Lightning Bolt cards are featured in the Mountain, Go set. It’s priced at $29.99. The set is available from June 4 at 11am CT to June 5 at 11am CT.

The Mountain, Go Secret Lair includes an MTG Arena code for a Lightning Bolt card sleeve by Noah Bradly and one non-foil copy of each card for use on Magic Online.

Ornithological Studies Secret Lair

Ornithological Studies contains five alternative-art bird-themed cards illustrated by Ovidio Cartagena and Allen Douglas. Priced at $29.99, the set is available from June 5 at 11am CT to June 6 at 11am CT.

The set also includes a Birds of Paradise card sleeve code for MTG Arena and one non-foil copy of each card for use in Magic Online.

Secret Lair Summer Superbundle

Unlike the first Secret Lair Winter Superbundle, WotC has extended the time frame of the Summer Superbundle. It’ll be available from June 1 at 11am CT to June 15 at 11am CT.

The Secret Lair Summer Superbundle contains each of the five sets and one enemy fetch land for $169.95. MTG Arena codes and copies of cards in Magic Online are also included for each drop.