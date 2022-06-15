How to find MTG Double Masters 2022 card spoilers

Summer in the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse is heating up with the release of Double Masters 2022, with card previews starting on June 16.
Tapping into the popularity of the first Double Masters set that was released in 2020, a second Double Masters will drop on July 8. A total of 331 cards are contained within the set, with some of the reprints featuring new art and with all Rare and Mythic Rare cards having the new foil-etched treatment.
Similar to the first Double Masters, players can Draft Double Masters 2022 starting on July 8 via the set’s launch party.
Previews of all MTG Double Masters 2022 cards will start on June 16 and run through June 23. WotC is kicking off spoiler season for the set with a live stream scheduled to start at 11am CT via Twitch and Youtube. Following all daily previews, Double Masters cards will get posted in the official WotC card gallery. And be sure to check out the Dot Esports exclusive spoiler on June 20.
Here’s everyone previewing an MTG Double Masters 2022 card, according to WotC.
