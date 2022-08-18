How MTG Jumpstart Dominaria United works

Designed for beginning and casual Magic: The Gathering players, Jumpstart booster packs return with the release of Dominaria United.

Wizards of the Coast will include Jumpstart boosters with all upcoming premier MTG sets, providing new and casual players a way to experience each new set. Each booster pack will contain a total of 20 cards and players only need two boosters to play a game. Players who crack Jumpstart DMU boosters will also get a specific number of upgraded rarity and booster treatment cards.

Here are the contents of a Dominaria United Jumpstart boosters.

Two foil lands

Two Rare cards

One new Rare card that is unique to the Jumpstart booster release

One Rare or Mythic Rare from Dominaria United

One non-foil basic land showcasing stained-glass treatment

To play a game with Jumpstart boosters, players will need to combine two boosters of a different color. There are 10 themes within the DMU Jumpstart boosters, two for each of the five colors.

Image via WotC

Coalition Corps: White

Coalition Legions: White

Mystic Mischief: Blue

Arcane Mischief: Blue

Totally Merciless: Black

Totally Ruthless: Black

Ready to Attack: Red

Ready to Charge: Red

Beast Territory: Green

Monster Territory: Green

No deckbuilding is required since players will shuffle their two packs together and then play. Upon the release of each theme, all cards contained in each themed Jumpstart booster will be added to this guide.

The Dominaria United Jumpstart boosters will be available for players during the DMU prerelease events at some local game stores, starting on Sept. 2. Players can also pick up packs following the global release of Dominaria United on Sept. 9.