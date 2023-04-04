How MTG Incubate and Backup work in March of the Machine

Wizards of the Coast designed two new Magic: The Gathering mechanics for the March of the Machine set, thematically setting the stage for the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion.

Mechanics within a Standard-legal set define archetypes and gameplay within the Limited format while also carrying over into Constructed formats as well. Battle cards from the March of the Machine set are the main focus with Incubate and Backup providing additional synergy. Both new mechanics have support in various MTG colors but are heavily represented in White and Green, along with Red and Black.

What is Incubate in March of the Machine?

The Incubate mechanic thematically showcases how the Phyrexians were able to have enough warriors to invade every MTG Multiverse plane. It’s a keyword action that creates an Artifact token. And the tokens are the first double-faced tokens ever created in Magic.

Within the ability on a card, it will have a number assigned to the Incubate mechanic. This number represents how many +1/+1 counters are added to the token.

Glissa Herald of Predation

Players can’t attack with the token, though, as it needs to get Transformed. To Transform the Artifact token, players must pay two mana of any color. The token then becomes a Phyrexian Artifact creature with base stats of 0/0. Counters from the Artifact token carry over to the creature.

Some cards within the MOM set have abilities that Transform the Artifact tokens without requiring its controller to pay the two mana Transformation cost. Some cards may have a player Incubate multiple tokens at one time.

What is Backup in March of the Machine?

Similar to Incubate, Backup is a +1/+1 counter mechanic. The mechanic is specifically an enters-the-battlefield effect that allows players to place a +1/+1 counter on any target creature, including itself. If the player chooses another creature instead, then that creature gets the +1/+1 counter. It also gains all abilities from the creature that had the Backup mechanic that just entered the battlefield until the end of the turn.

Boon-Bringer Valkyrie

The mechanic is a great way to power up creatures with counters, especially with so much Proliferate in the Standard format. Backup also works like a combat trick at Sorcery speed, providing another creature on the battlefield additional abilities like Flying, Trample, or First Strike until the end of that turn.

Both Incubate and Backup use +1/+1 counters. Not only in the Standard format at the time of the release of MOM but throughout multiple Magic formats, counters can get increased through mechanics like Proliferate or even moved to other target creatures.