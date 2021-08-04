How MTG Arena’s August 2021 ranked season works

The month of August within Magic: The Gathering Arena will have two ranked seasons due to a major system update.

A total of two ranked MTG Arena seasons are scheduled to take place in the month of August. The first will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, with the second taking place from Aug. 10 to 31. Players who are in the top 500 Mythic tier for the Aug. 10 ranked reset will earn an invite to compete at a Qualifier Weekend tournament. The second reset will include the normal top 1,200 at the ranked Mythic tier.

Players who rank up to the Diamond tier will not be demoted following the first reset. Mythic ranked players will drop to Diamond. All players will earn rewards to both ranked seasons, with rewards from the first season dropping after the Aug. 10 MTG Arena update.

MTG Arena ranked season one

Season one of the MTG Arena ranked season will run from July 31 to Aug. 10.

Bronze: One AFR booster pack

Silver: One AFR booster pack and 500 gold

Gold: Two AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Magic Missile card style

Platinum: Three AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Magic Missile card style, and a Triumphant Adventurer card style

Diamond: Four AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Magic Missile card style, and a Triumphant Adventurer card style

Mythic: Five AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Magic Missile card style, and a Triumphant Adventurer card style

MTG Arena ranked season two

Season two of the MTG Arena ranked season will run from Aug. 10 to 31.

Bronze: One AFR booster pack

Silver: One AFR booster pack and 500 gold

Gold: Two AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Chaos Channeler card style

Platinum: Three AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Chaos Channeler card style, and a Skeletal Swarming card style

Diamond: Four AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Chaos Channeler card style, and a Skeletal Swarming card style

Mythic: Five AFR booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Chaos Channeler card style, and a Skeletal Swarming card style

Diamond-ranked players at the end of the first August season “may lose pips at that tier,” according to Wizards of the Coast. All MTG Arena systems are scheduled to start back up at around 1pm CT on Aug. 10. Delays may push back the official restart time.