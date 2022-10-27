How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work

An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards.

Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.

Here’s everything to know about Golden booster packs in MTG Arena, according to WotC.

How do I get an MTG Arena Golden pack?

The MTG Arena Golden pack is offered within the BRO preorder pack bundle. Players can also obtain one Golden pack after purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the Arena store. And the BRO booster pack can be any type, like a Mythic booster pack.

Image via WotC

Upon reaching a purchase number of 10 booster packs of the featured set, a Golden pack will automatically show up under the Packs tab. Players then click on it to crack it open and reap its rewards. Opening a Golden booster pack doesn’t advance progress on the Wildcard wheel. Players can purchase boosters in the MTG Arena store with either gems or gold. And sometimes they are offered under Daily Deals.

What cards are in an MTG Arena Golden pack?

Each Golden booster pack contains a total of six cards. Of the six, at least one has a rarity of Mythic Rare.

At least one card is a Mythic Rare, from any Standard-legal set

At least two cards are from the featured set, in this case, The Brothers’ War.

Three cards will have a rarity of either Rare or Mythic Rare from any Standard-legal set.

Players can expect around one and eight Golden booster pack openings to contain a Mythic Rare within a Rare spot. And there will never be Alchemy cards with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare within an MTG Arena Golden pack.