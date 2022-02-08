How Modified works in MTG’s Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

The mechanic could come in handy in your aggressive Red and Green decks.

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, is introducing a handful of mechanics and keywords to the game, including one term for batching that is present on some cards.

The word “Modified” is a new mechanic to the game that is used to refer to any creature card that is equipped, enchanted by something a creature’s controller owns, or having any number of counters on it.

Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei

On any card that has Modified, it is defined in parentheses with the statement “Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.”

In Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, there are numerous cards that either give a benefit to Modified creatures or can only be activated when you have a Modified creature.

The word Modified is most prevalent among cards that are Red and Green. There are no White cards that have been spoiled with Modified on them, and only one Blue that uses the word. Black has two cards that have Modified in their text. Red has seven cards with Modified in their text, and three Green have the word. One Red-and-Green card has the word.

As far as archetypes are concerned, the mechanic will be most prevalent in aggressive Red and Green decks. For both Standard and Historic formats, some cards with Modified could sneak their way into creature-heavy Gruul aggro decks, assuming the decks are relevant in their respective formats.