Magic: The Gathering has seen its fair share of keywords over the years, most of which have been tied to the lore surrounding the expansions in which they are introduced. This is the case once again with the popular card game’s most recent set expansion, March of the Machine.

In March of the Machine, the Phyrexian army is invading once again—except it isn’t just Mirrodin this time. They’re hitting everywhere at once, and heroes from across the MTG Multiverse are standing up to fight. And to defeat these Phyrexian foes, the forces defending their homelands aren’t doing it alone–they’re bringing backup.

A total of 20 cards in March of the Machine use the new Backup keyword, but just what is it, and just how does it work?

How does MTG’s Backup mechanic work?

Alongside Incubate and Battles, the MOM expansion introduces Backup, an on-play keyword currently limited to creature spells. In MTG, when you play a creature with Backup X, you can place X +1/+1 counters onto another creature.

You can add the +1/+1 counters to the creature that comes with Backup, but the real benefit is when you buff another creature: alongside the counters, that creature also receives any text listed below the Backup text until the end of the turn.

Backup X: When this creature enters the battlefield, put X +1/+1 counters on target creature. If that’s another creature, it gains the below abilities until end of turn.

Image via WotC

In Boon-Bringer Valkyrie’s case, it enters as a 4/4 Angel Warrior, then if the player chooses, becomes a beefy 5/5. But if the player gives another creature the Backup token, the other creature receives the +1/+1 instead, as well as Flying, First Strike, and Lifelink for the turn.

Ideally, you’ll want to use the Backup token on a creature that is free of Summoning Sickness and can attack, with most of the Backup bonus keywords centered around the other creature attacking the enemy.

Image via WotC

The Saiba Cryptomancer plays a little differently from the Boon-Bringer Valkyrie. At two mana it is cheap, and with Flash it can be played at any time, granting another creature an instant one-turn Hexproof, thus potentially saving it from a negative spell effect.

Backup’s main benefit is in its surprise factor, boosting existing board presence while also allowing the player to get ahead after a successful attack. With 20 cards across all five main colors, there are a variety of Backup effects available to players in March of the Machine.