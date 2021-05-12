Historic Anthology V adds 4 cards, including Silumgar’s Command

Ichor Wellspring Reverse Engineer Silumgar’s Command Urabrask the Hidden

Historic is set for another big shake-up after the influx of cards from the Mystical Archive with the release of Historic Anthology V. Dot Esports has four exclusive preview cards to show off, including another piece of the set’s command cycle.

Ichor Wellspring, Urabrask the Hidden, Silumgar’s Command, and Reverse Engineer will be included in the 25-card set scheduled for release on May 27. The Historic Anthology series is a curated set of cards from Magic that are printed directly into Historic, Magic Arena‘s eternal format.

Historic Anthology V will be available as a bundle in the game’s shop for 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold. Players can also spend wildcards to get individual cards for their decks.

Here are the four exclusive Dot Esports preview cards for Historic Anthology V.

Ichor Wellspring

Mana value: Two mana

Type: Artifact

Rarity: Common

First ability: When Ichor Wellspring enters the battlefield or is put into the graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card.

Ichor Wellspring is a solid card that fits into Artifact-based sacrifice strategies. This two-mana artifact could find a home in Artifact decks that center around Emery, Lurker of the Loch.

Reverse Engineer

Mana value: 3UU

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Uncommon

Keyword: Improvise

First ability: Draw three cards.

Reverse Engineer expands on the Artifact theme in Historic Anthology V. Use the Improvise ability to cast this spell for two mana. This plays well with Thopter decks that can take advantage of both mana rocks and Improvise to generate a lot of mana.

Silumgar’s Command

Mana value: 3UB

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Choose two — Counter target noncreature spell. Return target permanent to its owner’s hand. Target creature gets -3/-3 until end of turn. Destroy target Planeswalker.

The command cycle, which was recently expanded upon in Strixhaven: School of Mages, are powerful spells because of their flexibility. Modal spells are able to adapt to any situation, making them excellent cards for the main deck. Silumgar’s Command is a conditional counterspell with three removal abilities. This should fit into the many Dimir and Grixis control decks in Historic.

Urabrask the Hidden

Mana value: 3RR

Type: Legendary Creature Praetor

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/4

First ability: Creatures you control have Haste

Second ability: Creatures your opponents control enter the battlefield tapped.

Big Red decks in Historic could have a lot of fun with Urabrask the Hidden. This Mythic Rare Praetor gives your creatures Haste and makes it harder for your opponent to establish defenses. The five-drop spot in Big Red is stacked and Urabrask the Hidden adds another strong option.

All Images via WotC.