Hidetsugu, Atsushi mark new and returning characters in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is the first return to the Japan-inspired plane of Kamigawa since Saviors of Kamigawa in 2005.

The original Kamigawa block was known for its unique, memorable setting and hit-or-miss mechanics. Arcane and Bushido are common examples of mechanics that didn’t live up to expectations and have largely been forgotten. However, the cast of great Legendary Creatures and themes like Ninjas and Shrines keep the original Kamigawa sets in fans’ hearts.

Neon Dynasty is set thousands of years in the future where the plane has entered a technological revolution. The contrasting elements of cyberpunk technology and traditional aesthetics mark the central conflict between modernity and tradition.

There are a cast of new and returning characters found in Neon Dynasty that were revealed during Thursday’s Weekly MTG stream. Two returning characters are reinventions of their past selves from the original Kamigawa sets.

Atsushi, the Blazing Sky

Mana value: 2RR

Type: Legendary Creature Dragon Spirit

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keyword: Flying, trample

First ability: When Atsushi, the Blazing Sky dies, choose one. Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards. Create three Treasure tokens.

Atsushi is a part of a cycle of legendary Dragon Spirit Creatures. The original Dragons from Kamigawa provided an effect when they died. This is a twist on that mechanic that offers a choice of two options when it dies. This is a strong Creature that gives you impulse card draw or largely pays for itself on death with Treasure tokens.

Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos

Mana value: 3B

Type: Legendary Creature Ogre Demon

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 4/4

First ability: Pay B, Sacrifice a Creature: Scry two.

Second ability: Pay 2R, tap: Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn. When you exile a nonland card this way, Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos deals damage equal to the exiled card’s mana value to any target.

Hidetsugu points toward the dominant Red and Black theme being centered around impulse draw and sacrifice. The Scry ability is strong and helps smooth out draws. Notably, Hidetsugu can sacrifice itself for the ability. The second ability is a great way to gain card advantage and burn the opponent. This is a card that’s powerful on turn four and scales well late into the game.

Kamigawa spoilers season begins on Jan. 27 leading up to the set’s full release on Feb. 18.