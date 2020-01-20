Here’s the MTG Arena Theros: Beyond Death event schedule

The highly-anticipated Theros: Beyond Death set has been released in MTG Arena and with it comes several scheduled events, ranging from Historic to Standard Constructed.

The Theros: Beyond Death (THB) block runs from Jan. 24 to April 23, containing three seasons. Each month should have a significant amount of events scheduled, with January having the most. The months of February and April look empty for now, but Wizards of the Coast typically waits to post those events closer to their scheduled dates.

THB January event schedule

With the release of the THB set, the last few weeks of January are packed with scheduled events in MTG Arena.

Jan. 16 to Feb. 9: Limited Sealed: Theros Beyond Death

Jan. 16 to Feb. 13: Brawlers’ Guildhall

Jan. 20 to April 16: Traditional Draft: Theros Beyond Death

Jan. 24 to 27: Standard Metagame Challenge

Jan. 31 to February 14: Ranked Draft: Theros Beyond Death

Feb. 2 to 5: Theros Beyond Death Set Constructed

Feb. 9 to 12: Standard Treasure

Standard Metagame Challenge

The Standard Metagame Challenge in MTG Arena is one of the first large-scale events scheduled. Its an ideal litmus test for the Standard meta, offering players a chance to win up to 30 THB booster packs and 5,000 in gold. Of all the events in January, the Metagame Challenge is worth the entry fee, running from Jan. 24 to 27.

Brawlers’ Guildhall

Brawl isn’t a permanent mode yet. But until it is, players can pay to play Brawlers’ Guildhall. The event lasts a month, from Jan. 16 to Feb. 13, and has an entry fee of either 10,000 gold or 2,000 gems.

Talrand, Sky Summoner is the single reward within Brawlers’ Guildhall, obtained via a first win. But Talrand is only playable in Brawl and Historic play, not Standard. The Sky Summoner can also be unlocked in MTG Arena with a Rare wildcard.

Standard Treasure

With the release of THB, Standard Treasure returns to MTGA from Feb. 9 to 12. Using treasure tokens for mana of any color, the event is a strategic race to see who can ramp the wisest. No rewards or entry have been posted yet by WotC for the Standard Treasure event, but there’s a ban list in addition to the existing Standard bans.

Blood Aspirant

Woodland Champion

Lavinia, Azorius Renegade

Mayhem Devil

Korvold, Fae-Cursed King

Karn, the Great Creator

Scheduled MTG Arena events throughout the Theros: Beyond Death season will be updated in this article upon the release of those dates via Wizards of the Coast.