Here’s everything you need to know about the MTG Arena open

Wizards of the Coast will hold the first MTG Arena open at the end of May, offering rewards of up to $2,000.

The first cash reward MTG Arena tournament will run over the course of two days, May 30 to 31. Any player 18 and over may participate in the event in which competitors can earn gems and cash.

Does the MTG Arena open have an entry fee?

To compete in the MTG Arena open, players will need to pay either 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems. There’s an option to enter the event any number of times during the allotted day one time slots from 10am CT on May 30 to 9am CT on May 31.

Only players who achieve seven wins on day one will earn a token to advance to day two. Players must enter the MTG Arena open on day two between the hours of 10am CT and 12pm CT on May 31 to compete.

What’s the format?

Day one of the MTG Arena open will feature competitive play in the Standard Constructed best-of-one format. Players will need to earn seven wins prior to three losses to earn a token for day two. Competitive play during day one is seven wins or three losses.

Competition during the second day of the open is in the Standard Constructed best-of-three format with a win/loss of seven wins or two losses.

What are the rewards?

Each day of competition has its own rewards.

Day one

Entry Reward: Five Godzilla alternative art lands.

Zero wins: No reward

One win: No reward

Two wins: No reward

Three wins: 400 gems

Four wins: 800 gems

Five wins: 1,200 gems

Six wins: 1,600 gems

Seven wins: 2,000 gems and a token to compete in day two of the MTG Arena open.

Day two

Zero wins: No reward

One win: 2,000 gems

Two wins: 4,000 gems

Three wins: 6,000 gems

Four wins: 10,000 gems

Five wins: 20,000 gems

Six wins: $1,000

Seven wins: $2,000

What are the fine details I should know about?

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts.

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

The first MTG Arena open, offering day-two rewards of up to $2,000 cash, takes place on May 30 and 31 starting at 10am CT.