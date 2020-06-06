Here’s everything in MTG Arena Core Set 2021 bundles

Wizards of the Coast has revealed two MTG Arena pre-order bundles for Core Set 2021: Liliana pack and Teferi play.

Set to release digitally on June 25 via MTG Arena, the M21 set contains a total of 274 cards. Teferi is the face of the set but isn’t the only planeswalker. In total there are six planeswalkers in M21, one in each color, and the reprint of Ugin, the Spirit Dragon.

There are two pre-order bundles in MTG Arena, each priced at 49.99, that feature the planeswalkers Teferi and Liliana. Players who purchase both get a free pet, the dog Darius Osworth Gerhardt IV.

Liliana M21 pack bundle

A total of 50 Core Set 2021 booster packs

One Liliana, Waker of the Dead card

One Liliana, Waker of the Dead card style

One Liliana, Waker of the Dead card sleeve

Teferi M21 play bundle

M21 set Mastery Pass

A total of three Player Draft tokens for Premier and Traditional Drafts.

One Limited Sealed token

One Teferi, Master of Time card

One Teferi, Master of Time card style

One Teferi, Master of Time card sleeve

Bundles are only available for purchase as pre-orders, up until June 25. Rin and Seri, Inseparable won’t be found in either MTG Arena bundle, as it’s only available as the Buy-a-Box promo for the M21 set. The legendary Dog Cat can, however, be unlocked with a Mythic Rare wildcard once the set releases on June 25. The official release date of the M21 set is July 3.