Here’s every version of MTG Phyrexian: All Will Be One basic lands

There are four different versions of Magic: The Gathering basic lands showcasing the plane of Phyrexia within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.

The heroes of the Multiverse are taking the Phyrexian war to the plane of New Phyrexia within the Standard-legal Phyrexian: All Will Be One (ONE) set that globally releases on Feb. 10. Upon taking over the plane that was formerly known as Mirrodin, the Phyrexians corrupted each of the five mana colors, creating five main factions that reside within their own layer upon the plane. Showcasing the faction layers are four different versions of basic lands, revealed today during the Phyrexia: All Will Be One preview stream.

Standing out from the other three basic land versions is a new Oil Slick foil treatment. Illustrated by five different artists, the five basic lands are borderless, showcase the mana symbol and MTG color in the center, and have the basic lands’ colors written in Phyrexian.

In addition to the Oil Slick foil basic lands, there are two versions that have extended art. The first version features iconic landscapes from the layers within the Phyrexian plane through Panorama full art basic lands. And the second contains unique art that highlights each of the five factions with the basic land text written in Phyrexian, called Phyrexianized Basics.

The final version is a regular basic land frame, featuring landscapes that correlate with each of the five faction colors. All three versions can get cracked open from Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

A digital launch of ONE will take place on Feb. 7 and the global release is scheduled for Feb. 10. Prerelease events will precede both, taking place from Feb. 3 to 9.

