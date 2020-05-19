Here’s every MTG Arena May event

Wizards of the Coast revealed the full event schedule for May in MTG Arena today, from Historic and Player Draft to Workshops and the Arena open.
Quick Draft schedule
- War of the Spark Quick Draft: May 15 to 29
- Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Quick Draft: May 29 to June 12
- Rivals of Ixalan Quick Draft (Historic): June 12 to 26
Player Draft schedule
- Ikoria Premier Draft: April 16 to June 25
- Ikoria Traditional Draft: April 16 to June 25
Specialty Draft schedule
- Arena Cube Draft (Phantom): Two day event depending on wins from June 12 to 25
- Core Set 2020 Omniscience Draft: June 6 to 9
Friday Night Magic at home
- Historic Artisan: May 22 to 23
- Cascade: May 29 to 30
- Historic Constructed: June 5 to 6
- Momir: June 12 to 13
- Historic Brawl: June 19 to 20
Arena Workshops
- Heirlooms of History: May 26 to 28
- Heroes of Ikoria: June 2 to 4
- Mastermind: June 9 to 11
- Taking the Stairs: June 16 to 18
- The Common Good: June 23 to 25
Historic
- Historic Ranked/Traditional Historic Ranked: From May 21 to infinitely
- Historic Shakeup: June 6 to 12
- Historic Challenge: June 20 to 22
- Event Dates: June 20 to 22
- Additional Historic events available will also run during Friday Night Magic at home
Additional Arena events
- Brawlers’ Guildhall: May 21 to July 1 with no entry fee
- Festival of Monsters-Clever Reflections: May 22 to 25 in Historic Artisan format
- The Arena Open: May 31 to June 1—Two-day format: Day one is a best-of-one format, day two is a best-of-three format.