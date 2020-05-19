Here’s every MTG Arena May event

Over 20 events are taking place in May.

Wizards of the Coast revealed the full event schedule for May in MTG Arena today, from Historic and Player Draft to Workshops and the Arena open.

Quick Draft schedule

War of the Spark Quick Draft: May 15 to 29

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Quick Draft: May 29 to June 12

Rivals of Ixalan Quick Draft (Historic): June 12 to 26

Player Draft schedule

Ikoria Premier Draft: April 16 to June 25

Ikoria Traditional Draft: April 16 to June 25

Specialty Draft schedule

Arena Cube Draft (Phantom): Two day event depending on wins from June 12 to 25

Core Set 2020 Omniscience Draft: June 6 to 9

Friday Night Magic at home

Historic Artisan: May 22 to 23

Cascade: May 29 to 30

Historic Constructed: June 5 to 6

Momir: June 12 to 13

Historic Brawl: June 19 to 20

Arena Workshops

Heirlooms of History: May 26 to 28

Heroes of Ikoria: June 2 to 4

Mastermind: June 9 to 11

Taking the Stairs: June 16 to 18

The Common Good: June 23 to 25

Historic

Historic Ranked/Traditional Historic Ranked: From May 21 to infinitely

Historic Shakeup: June 6 to 12

Historic Challenge: June 20 to 22

Additional Historic events available will also run during Friday Night Magic at home

Additional Arena events