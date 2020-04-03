Here’s every commander in MTG C2020 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

Wizards of the Coast is promoting one of its most popular formats, Commander, with five Magic: The Gathering preconstructed decks attached to the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths.

Commander is a multiplayer unsanctioned format within Magic that continues to win over the hearts of players due to its versatility and gameplay experience. Players use 100-card decks that contain only one copy of each card.

Cards within each deck can only contain colors of its primary commander that’s either a Legendary creature or a Planeswalker. The preconstructed Magic decks are designed for new players seeking to join the Commander fun.

Five preconstructed Commander 2020 decks that contain 322 different cards in total are launching on May 15 with the release of IKO. The set was originally scheduled for April 16 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each deck contains two commanders, a primary and secondary.

Ruthless Regiment



The Ruthless Regiment deck focuses on Humans and is a Mardu build that contains the colors Red, White, and Black. Its primary commander is Jirina Kudro.

Legendary Human

CMC: Four

3/3

When Jirina Kudro enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token for each time you’ve cast a commander from the command zone this game.

Other Humans you control get +2/+0.

Secondary commander: TBA

Arcane Maelstrom



Arcane Maelstrom is a Temur deck featuring the colors Green, Blue, and Red. The primary commander in Arcane Maelstrom is Kalamax, the Stormsire.

Legendary Elemental Dinosaur

CMC: Four

4/4

Whenever you cast your first instant spell each turn, if Kalamax, the Stormsire is tapped, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Whenever you copy an instant spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Kalamax, the Stormsire.

Secondary commander: TBA

Symbiotic Swarm



Symbiotic Swarm features Kathril, Aspect Warper as its primary commander and has a Counter theme. It’s an Abzan deck in the colors White, Black, and Green.

Legendary Nightmare Insect

CMC: Five

3/3

When Kathril, Aspect Warper enters the battlefield, put a flying counter on any creature you control if a creature card in your graveyard has flying. Repeat this process for first strike, double strike, deathtouch, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, reach, trample, and vigilance. Then put a +1/+1 counter on Kathril for each counter put on a creature this way.

Secondary commander: TBA

Timeless Wisdom



Timeless Wisdom has a Cycling theme, a returning mechanic in IKO. Its primary commander is Gavi, Nest Warden and it’s a Jeskai build in the colors Blue, Red, and White.

Legendary Human Shaman

CMC: Five

2/5

You may pay zero rather than pay the cycling cost of the first card you cycle each turn.

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 2/2 red and white Dinosaur Cat creature token.

Secondary commander: TBA

Enhanced Evolution



Enhanced Evolution features a new Magic mechanic introduced in IKO, Mutate. The primary commander is Otrimi, the Ever-Playful and it’s a Sultai build in the colors Black, Green, and Blue.

Legendary Nightmare Beast

CMC: Six

6/6

Mutate for Black, Green, Blue, and any color mana (If you cast this spell for its mutate cost, put it over or under target non-Human creature you own. They mutate into the creature on top plus all abilities from under it).

Trample

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, return target creature card with Mutate from your graveyard to your hand.

Secondary commander: TBA

This article will be updated with secondary commanders in each of the five Commander 2020 decks upon their preview taking place from April 4 to 6.