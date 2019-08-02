Here are the Commander 2019 reveals from Gen Con

The first Commander 2019 spoilers are underway, with the reveal of four commanders for preconstructed decks built around MTG mechanics.

Each of the decks is designed around a specific mechanic—Madness, Flashback, Populate, and Morph. In addition, every preconstructed deck will include a reprinted planeswalker.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter Thanks everyone for joining our #GenCon #MTGC19 preview panel! In addition to Commander all-star reprint Seedborn Muse, here were the four other previews from today’s stream! Learn more about what we’re up to at Gen Con here: https://t.co/pXwM4Cha1p

Madness

Screengrab via [Twitch.tv/magic](https://www.twitch.tv/magic)

Madness is paid with cost (such as mana). It’s like a warped version of Spectacle in Standard.

“If you discard this card, you may cast it for its madness cost instead of putting it in your graveyard.”

Flashback

Screengrab via [Twitch.tv/magic](https://www.twitch.tv/magic)

Flashback is all about casting cards from the graveyard.

“You may cast this card from your graveyard for its Flashback cost, then exile it.”

Populate

Screengrab via [Twitch.tv/magic](https://www.twitch.tv/magic)

Flooding the board and going wide with tokens, Populate increases your board state by making a copy of a creature token you control.

“Put a token onto the battlefield that is a copy of a creature token you control”

Morph

Screengrab via [Twitch.tv/magic](https://www.twitch.tv/magic)

Morph is all about ramping creatures onto the battlefield by reducing the initial spell cost.

“You may cast this face down as a two/two creature (for three). Turn it face up anytime for its Morph cost.”

Reprint planeswalker Seedborn Muse

Screengrab via [Twitch.tv/magic](https://www.twitch.tv/magic)

The four MTG preconstructed decks—Faceless Menace (Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer), Mystic Intelect (Sevinne, the Chronoclasm), Primal Genisis (Ghired, Conclave Exile), and Merciless Rage (Anje Falkenrath—are set to release with Commander 2019 on Aug. 23.