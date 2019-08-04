Here are the MTG Red Bull Untapped top 8 and MTG Arena decklists

The evolving meta in Magic: The Gathering Standard goes on display today during the Red Bull Untapped finals in London.

Top players invited from around the world are competing for a $60,000 total prize pool, with the winner earning an all-expense sponsored invite from Red Bull to MTG Mythic Championship VI and $20,000.

The event is being played on MTG Arena in Standard Constructed and the finals are being streamed now on Red Bull’s Twitch channel. Three Bant Scapeshift decks, Naya Feather, W/B Vampires, Jund Dinosaurs, Esper Hero, and Bant Ramp are included in today’s matchups.

Magic Esports on Twitter Coverage of the #RedBullUntapped Finals will be live in 15 minutes at https://t.co/3PGViSxO8K! In the meantime, take a look at the bracket and let us know who you think will take the #1 spot! https://t.co/Pix3xKVOBy

Thanks to the M20 set, Naya Feather and W/B Vampires have established themselves as worthy tier-one decks within the Standard metagame. Here are the top eight players competing in the Untapped finals today and their decks:

Anton De Smet: Winner of Brussels qualifier (Jund Dinosaurs)

Beja Ricardo: Runner-up of Brussels qualifier (W/B Vampires)

Javier Dominguez: Winner of Florence qualifier (Bant Scapeshift)

Luca Simonato: Runner-up of Florence qualifier (Naya Feather)

Lino Burgold: FACEIT Qualifier II winner (Bant Scapeshift)

Thomas Holzinger: FACEIT Qualifier II runner-up (Bant Ramp)

José Neves – FACEIT Qualifier I winner (Esper Hero)

Alex Majlaton – FACEIT Qualifier I runner-up (Bant Scapeshift)

Bant Scapeshift is the newest and hottest deck in MTG Standard at the moment, but it’s not unbeatable. Vampires continue to surprise everyone each week and old favorites like Bant Ramp and Esper Hero shouldn’t be underestimated, either.