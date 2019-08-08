Here are the MTG Arena Aug. 8 patch notes, 0.17.02

Another update for MTG Arena dropped today with a few minor adjustments and a new payment system for cash purchases within the game.

The performance bugs have significantly decreased since the previous MTGA update, yet the ones that remain seem to have been left out of the Aug. 8 patch. Instead, the focus of the update is centered around the MTG Arena payment system.

Xsolla payment system installed

Prior to today’s update, players needed to visit a secure website in order to purchase gems with real money. With Xsolla, MTGA has a payment system that allows the player to make purchases while in-game.

In addition, Discover, American Express, Maestro, and JCB have been added as acceptable forms of ways to pay. Players can still use Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal. Any previously stored information should have been transferred with the update, according to Wizards of the Coast. But it’s possible some players will have to re-enter payment information.

Bug fixes

If players are continuing to experience bugs within MTGA, WotC is encouraging individuals to report these issues so that future updates can hopefully resolve them. In today’s update, only two bug fixes were resolved.

Previously banned in best-of-three Direct Challenge matches, Nexus of Fate is officially back. It’s no longer incorrectly banned in best-of-three Direct Challenge matches.

Sideboarding down to a 40-card deck in best-of-three Direct Challenge matches is no longer possible.

Other MTGA update issues

Some players are still experiencing trouble opening the game after an update has occurred. WotC recommends players close out MTGA before attempting to update the latest version.

MTGA is also aware of players getting booted out of the Plane-cation summer event if it ends while they’re playing a match.

No other updates are scheduled at this time for MTG Arena. Players can check the MTGA status page regarding all scheduled maintenance and future updates.