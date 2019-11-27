The Mirage basic land issue has been resolved by today’s MTG Arena update, along with several other problems.

Since the previous MTG Arena update, players with Mirage basic lands in their decks were getting an error that said, “Network Error: Deck Validation failed.” The issue was resolved in the 1.02 update today.

Along with bug fixes, today’s MTG Arena update also included the option to purchase a Dragon Whelp pet in the MTGA store. Inspired from a card in Magic: The Gathering’s first set, the Dragon Whelp doesn’t have any visible upgrades or various color alterations. The pet costs 3,000 gems or 20,000 gold.

Bug fixes

There was a bug with Food tokens, allowing players to sacrifice it multiple times, which has now been resolved. Other fixes, according to the MTG Arena forum notes, included the auto-tapper, accessing a sideboard after a disconnect, and the proper display of Historic cards

The auto-tapper correctly takes into consideration mana filtering abilities that require you to sacrifice a permanent (e.g. Guild Globe, Gilded Goose) when determining whether you could pay the casting cost for a card.

Players who disconnect and reconnect during a best-of-three match can properly sideboard in-between games.

Historic cards now display properly when sideboarding in Direct Challenge matches.

There is also a decent-sized list of known issues the MTGA devs are working on that includes importing Historic decklists, rewards from the Mastery System, and sleeve code redemption.