Here are the Magic World Championship XXVI day 2 standings and highlights

Day two of Magic World Championship XXVI began with four fewer players from the original field of 16. Gameplay was in Standard Constructed with only four players moving onto day three and the chance to win $300,000.

Four players were eliminated during the first day of competition at Worlds, including the defending Magic World champion Javier Dominguez.

Matias Leveratto

Ondřej Stráský

Andrea Mengucci

Javier Dominguez

And four competitors locked up a seat in the top eight.

Carvalho: Jeskai Fires

Loveman: Mono-Red Aggro

PVDDR: Azorius Control

Manfield: Mono-Red Aggro

But the remaining eight players were placed in the Saturday Play-In bracket, in which four of them were at risk of being eliminated from the tournament with two match losses.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Kvartek: Temur Reclamation

Burchett: Temur Reclamation

Lévy: Jeskai Fires

Nassif: Jeskai Fires

Pozzo: Mono-Red Aggro

Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski: Jund Sacrifice

Depraz: Temur Reclamation

Severin: Azorius Control

Round one

The first feature match of the day was between Kvartek and his Temur Reclamation deck against Kanister, the only player to bring Jund Sacrifice to Magic World Championship XXVI. Kanister began the match with a mulligan down to five, but with two copies of Mayhem Devil on the battlefield in conjunction with a cat/oven combo, it was enough to secure a game one victory.

Kvartek recovered during game two, earning a win, and forcing a game three. Kanister top-decked his only copy of Murderous Rider, killing off Kvartek’s Nissa, Who Shakes the World and his gameplan. But an Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath provided enough life to keep Kanister from attacking Kvartek for lethal while stabilizing the board state.

Kvartek climbed back up to 10 life, picking apart Kanister’s battlefield, and then finishing him off with an Expansion//Explosion for 17 damage to the face.



Burchett and Kvartek, along Depraz and Pozzo advanced to the upper bracket of the Saturday Play-In. The other four players: Kanister, Nassif, Severin, and Lévy moved to the lower bracket upon the completion of round one. A second loss from any of the players in the lower bracket means elimination from Worlds.

Screengrab via https://www.twitch.tv/magic

Round two

The second round began with a mirror match of Temur Reclamation, featuring Depraz and Burchett. Game one had Burchett preventing Depraz from dropping a Wilderness Reclamation onto the battlefield while dropping an Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath for a win.

Game two went much differently, with each player strategizing around the other. Depraz gained an early advantage with Brazen Borrower. And then finished things off with Expansion//Explosion after dropping a Wilderness Reclamation.

And in game three, Depraz top-decked a third copy of Expansion//Explosion to finish of the match and advance into the top-eight.

In the second feature match of round two, Kvartek was paired against Pozzo. And at a disadvantage against Mono-Red Aggro, Pozzo went 2-0 against Kvartek, moving onto the top-eight.

Kanister was paired against Lévy and his Jeskai Fires deck, with each player fighting for survival at Magic World Championship XXVI. Each player earned a win in games one and two, forcing a game three. Lévy gained the advantage of the board state and wrapped up the game for a match win with Cavalier of Flame.

At end of round two, Kanister and Severin were eliminated from the tournament.

Round three

The third round of Magic World Championship XXVI featured matches between Nassif and Kvartek, and Burchett against Lévy. Only two players would move onto the top-eight, keeping their dreams of a Worlds title alive.

Both players took a mulligan in game one, with Nassif going down to five cards in his opening hand. But never count out a veteran like Nassif, able to take a five-card starting hand and win game one.

And Nassif kept the momentum rolling into game two, gaining board state advantage via Teferi, Time Raveler, and Elspeth Conquers Death. Kvartek was unable to recover and Nassif moved onto the top-eight.

In the match between Burchett and Lévy, Temur Reclamation dominated Jeskai Fires during game one, earning them a game win. And they continued to dominate during the second game, finishing off Lévy with counterspells and a strong board state. Going out with a Bonecrusher Giant to face, Lévy was eliminated will Burchett moves onto the top-eight.

At the end of round three, Lévy and Kvartek were eliminated.

Top-8 upper bracket

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Facing off in the upper bracket of the top-eight were Carvalho vs. Loveman and Manfield against PVDDR. While Nassif, Burchett Pozzo, and Depraz were at risk of being eliminated in the lower bracket.

The first feature match was between Manfield (Envy) against PVDDR (Tempo Storm). Game one began with PVDDR having the advantage after Manfield kept an opening hand without a single one or two drop. Countering every spell Manfield played, PVDDR earned a win.

Manfield started off game two with an ideal opening hand but PVDDR was able to gain control before the Team Envy player could attack for lethal. Going from three to over 10 life PVDDR gained an advantage of the board state. Manfield conceded, handing the match victory and a seat in the top-four over to PVDDR.

In the upper bracket match between Carvalho and Loveman, each earned a win in games one and two. But Akroan War couldn’t save him in another match against Jeskai Fires, and Carvalho advanced to the upper finals with PVDDR.

Top-8 lower bracket

Manfield and Loveman were bumped to the lower bracket. But before they would play another match, the four players from the Play-In bracket faced off against each other. To advance in the lower bracket, players needed to win two matches as opposed to just one.

The first feature match of the lower bracket was between Nassif against Burchett. And with elimination from Worlds on the line, the winner of this match would advance to play Loveman next.

Donning his infamous yellow hat for the first time at Magic Worlds, Nassif dropped Fires of Invention on turn four. But a Brazen Borrower from Burchett returned it to hand and was then countered by Thassa’s Intervention, upon Nassif attempting to recast it. But it didn’t slow down Nassif, playing Cavalier of Flame and winning the game.

Both players fought diligently during game two, but Nassif found three copies of Cavalier of Flame for his first match win.

This article will be updated following each round of day two gameplay at Magic World Championship XXVI.