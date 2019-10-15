Here are the best Magic: The Gathering cards being played at Mythic Championship V

The Standard meta is taking shape after the release of Throne of Eldraine (ELD), and several cards are among the favorites at Mythic Championship V.

A majority of the archetypes being played at Mythic Championship V are in the colors of Blue and Green, with White creeping its way in via one of the best performing planeswalkers in Standard. With Simic and Bant (Blue, Green, White) being the top two archetypes in the meta, players are choosing only the best to include in their Mythic Championship V decks.

Once Upon a Time

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Able to fetch lands or creatures, Once Upon a Time is a must-have card in any archetype with Green in it. The ELD Instant has been called the best in the set. And with 169 copies at MCV, Once Upon a Time lives up to its reputation as the most-played card in Standard at the moment.

Hydroid Krasis

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Due to a large number of Simic and Bant decks, Hydroid Krasis is a card everyone wants to play. While not a card players will utilize in the early stages of a match, it provides stability in the late game through evasion, cantrip, and lifegain. With 156 copies being played at MCV, expect to see Hydroid Krasis take to the air a lot.

Growth Spiral

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Growth Spiral has been one of the most played cards in Standard since its release. Providing card draw while also opening up the opportunity to drop an additional land is a must-have in a Simic deck when attempting to drop Nissa early or Oko on turn three.

Also, an additional land gets a player closer to amassing zombies or casting Golos to search for Field of the Dead. There are 138 copies of Growth Spiral being played and if Once Upon a Time didn’t exist, it would likely be the most-played card in Standard.

Fabled Passage

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Bant Golos decks love Fabled Passage because it triggers Field of the Dead twice in one turn. As a land, it comes onto the battlefield (creating zombies) and then is sacrificed by the player to search their library for another basic land (triggering more zombies). It also works well in other archetypes too, providing a needed land to cast a non-dominant color spell within the deck.

With 128 copies being played at MCV, Fabled Passage is a card every Magic player should have at least two copies of.

Veil of Summer

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Primarily a sideboard card, Veil of Summer provides a player hexproof from Blue and Black spells. In a best-of-three tournament match, having protection from Black removal and Blue counters is a huge benefit. With 120 copies being played, Veil of Summer protects cards from being turned into elks by Oko while also preventing counterspells to drop a necessary finisher into the battlefield.

Field of the Dead

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

With 116 copies being played at MCV, Field of the Dead might set a Magic record for being the most-played non-basic land in a major tournament. A majority of the meta revolves around the zombie creating engine and is listed as the top card that might be banned after the tournament.

Until then, however, expect to see Field of the Dead in a majority of the matches being played at Mythic Championship V.