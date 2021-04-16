Here are the 5 hybrid Pledgemages in MTG’s Strixhaven: School of Mages

You'll want to keep an eye out for these cards.

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Strixhaven: School of Mages, has introduced a number of new mechanics and has draft archetypes that emphasize the five enemy color pairings.

Each pairing has a variety of cards that synergize with one another and there are numerous card types that each pairing gets one of.

Among the most useful and powerful card types in the set for Limited are the Pledgemages that each color pairing gets.

As a part of the set’s lore, there are five unique names for the two-color pairings available and each of those pairings has one common creature card that shares two hybrid mana symbols and has a “Magecraft” benefit to it.

By having mana flexibility from hybrid mana costs, these cards are easier to get onto the battlefield in a Limited format. And with a rarity of common, they’ll be pickable during the drafting process more regularly than uncommon or rare cards.

If you’re looking to make a deck that has Silverquill, Prismari, Witherbloom, Lorehold, or Quandrix synergy to it, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with these five cards. Here are the five Pledgemages in MTG’s Strixhaven: School of Mages.

Lorehold Pledgemage

Costing three mana, the Lorehold Pledgemage will serve as a strong creature in the aggressive Red-White archetype for this set’s draft format.

With first strike, the creature’s Magecraft makes it so that you can pump its power whenever you use combat tricks, giving yourself added value from burn or pump spells.

Prismari Pledgemage

Even though it’s inexpensive to cast, Prismari Pledgemage is one of the least valuable Pledgemages due largely to its weak Magecast trigger.

Having a 3/3 for only two mana is certainly something to strive for. But as a creature that’s only able to attack when you cast an instant or sorcery, it loses some of its value.

Quandrix Pledgemage

In a set that doesn’t have many large creatures, Quandrix Pledgemage has the potential to become a formidable creature on the battlefield because of it’s Magecraft trigger.

If you’re consistently playing instants or sorceries every turn, this creature can quickly go from being a 2/2 to a 6/6 or even stronger as you put counters on it every time you trigger Magecraft.

Silverquill Pledgemage

Silverquill Pledgemage is largely held back by its toughness of one, but the utility that it can provide through its Magecraft makes it playable.

Anytime you cast an instant or sorcery, you can make this creature fly or give it lifelink, allowing you to get creative. Additionally, the use of lifelink in the Silverquill archetype has the potential to create strong synergies with other cards in the color pairing.

Witherbloom Pledgemage

As previously mentioned, there aren’t too many large creatures in this set for drafting, so Witherbloom Pledgemage holds value solely from being a 5/5 that can be dropped on turn five.

Meanwhile, it’s lifegain Magecraft trigger has a number of cards that it can combo with in the Witherbloom archetype. You don’t want to have a ton of these in your deck because of how much it costs, but getting one or two is recommended if you’re running Black and Green.