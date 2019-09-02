Here are MTG War of the Spark cards worth money right now

Prices for War of the Spark cards continue to fluctuate leading up the Magic: The Gathering release of Throne of Eldraine and the fall rotation.

Unlike previous Magic sets, WotS contained 36 planeswalkers, cards with alternative Japanese art, Eternal-Gods, and powerful legendary cards. In combination with the growth of MTG Arena, War of the Spark exceeded expectations across all formats.

As the fall rotation approaches (Oct. 4 on tabletop and Sept. 26 digitally), most WotS cards remain highly valuable. Some, however, have seen recent drops in price from a few cents to a couple of bucks.

Best MTG War of the Spark valued cards

The value of a Magic: The Gathering card can swing positively or negatively in a single day. War of the Spark cards like Tezzeret, Master of the Bridge started off high but dropped upon release due to the Standard metagame. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Teferi, Time Raveler started off under $10 but has risen to almost $50 digitally and $16 for paper.

Japanese alt-art Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

When Magic: The Gathering announced the Japanese alternative art planeswalkers, fans were immediately asking if they’d be available outside of Japan. The hottest one on the market right now is the foil alternative-art Liliana, Dreadhorde General.

Artist Yoshitaka Amano is loved throughout several fandoms, which is why the foil Liliana alt-art is selling anywhere from $350 to $1,000. The value may drop over time depending on how many foil alt-art Lilianas get produced. But don’t expect it to drop too much.

Teferi, Time Raveler

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Although it’s hated by Magic: The Gathering players, most can’t argue the value of having Teferi, Time Raveler in their top-tier decks. Little Teferi is an easy three-drop that synergizes well with others and silences the power of instants. As rotation approaches, Teferi, Time Raveler continues to increase in value as Teferi, Hero of Dominaria plans to exit the Standard format.

Little Teferi started off slow in price upon the release of WotS but has now climbed to $49.26 digitally and $15.96 in the paper format (an eight-percent increase). While the digital price dropped slightly last month, it’s paper card value continues to rise.

Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Finding a resurgence in Mono-Black decks following the release of M20, Liliana, Dreadhorde General continues to hold the No. 2 spot for paper cards. Valued at $14.39, Liliana inches up a few cents from last month. Digitally, Liliana also moved up slightly to $2.52.

Finale of Devastation

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Finale of Devastation is a powerful card that you can’t pass on playing, which is why at one point it was worth over $20 digitally. The release of M20, however, caused it to dip to $15.34 (online) but it’s risen to $12.27 via tabletop (a five-percent increase).

Finale of Promise

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The launch of M20 has skyrocketed Finale of Promise to over $27 digitally, but in recent weeks, it’s slipped to $25.26. Izzet Pheonix decks are still hot, for now, and Finale of Promise brings Arclight Phoenix back into play immediately while having great synergy with Runaway Steam-kin.

In paper form, Finale of Promise continues to hang in the top five, valued at $10.74.

Karn, the Great Creator

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Karn, the Great Creator saw a significant rise in value after the release of M20. Once sitting in the $10 range for digital, it has climbed to $37.16. And it’s sitting just under $10 in paper.

Dreadhorde Arcanist

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Rising from obscurity to tier one in the Standard meta, Dreadhorde Arcanist became a hot commodity that’s dipped slightly in recent weeks. Valued at $8.99 via paper and $12.52 digitally, the zombie wizard has fallen one percent in paper but over eight percent via digital.

Nicol Bolas Dragon-God

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Nicol Bolas Dragon-God was priced at over $20 digitally but has essentially fallen below $2. In paper form, however, it remains steady and valued at $9.78.

Gideon Blackblade

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Once priced at $17 via digital, Gideon fell to a couple of dollars but remains valuable in tabletop. Still sitting in the top 10, Gideon Blackblade is valued at $7.99.