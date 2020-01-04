Haktos brings an Achilles heel to Boros in Theros: Beyond Death

Red-white decks in Magic: the Gathering are all about attacking for damage, and this new legendary creature in those colors from the newest expansion, Theros: Beyond Death (THB), is no different. Meet Haktos, the Unscarred.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Normally, a 6/1 creature is a one-trick pony; it attacks or blocks once and dies. With the “attacks each combat if able” rider, this kind of card usually has a very short life span.

Haktos, however, has a pretty cool trick up his sleeve. His second and third abilities combine to give him a lot of defense in combat. Once played, he gains protection from everything but converted mana costs two, three, and four, determined at random.

So, unless your opponent has a creature or removal spell with that specific mana cost—or a board wipe—Haktos will be an all-star beater for your squad. Just remember that he has protection from your spells as well!