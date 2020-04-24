Godzilla lands are coming to MTG in next Secret Lair drop

The next Secret Lair Series Drop will contain five Godzilla alternative-art foil lands, Wizards of the Coast revealed today.
Despite mixed reviews from Magic: The Gathering players concerning the addition of Godzilla alternative-art cards within the new Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set, five Japanese foils featuring the king of monsters will arrive on May 7 as the next Secret Lair drop.
- Plains: Illustrated by Lars Grant-West, featuring Godzilla and Mothra.
- Island: Illustrated by Jonas De Ro, featuring Godzilla.
- Swamp: Illustrated by Lucas Graciano, featuring Godzilla and Hedorah.
- Mountain: Illustrated by Grzegorz Rutkowski, featuring Godzilla and Rodan.
- Forest: Illustrated by Jenn Ravenna, featuring Godzilla.
Preorders for the foil alternative-art cards will begin at 11am CT, priced at $29.99. The purchase of the Godzilla Secret Lair drop series includes an MTG Arena code that unlocks a digital card sleeve. Several regions, however, are excluded from the Magic Arena code, such as China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
The Godzilla Secret Lair series will run for 24 hours. Customers purchasing the set can only order up to a total of 15 units. A shipping date has yet to be announced by WotC due to printing delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who are interested in the MTG Godzilla Secret Lair series can purchase units here on May 7.
All images via Wizards of the Coast.