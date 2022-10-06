Get 3 free booster packs with the launch of Alchemy Dominaria United

Wizards of the Coast dropped a total of 30 new digital-only cards into MTG Arena today with the launch of Alchemy Dominaria United, offering players three free booster packs with a code.

The new MTG Arena Alchemy Dominaria United (DMU) expansion was released today, showcasing 30 cards themed around the plane of Dominaria. No new mechanics were included in the expansion, but several Spellbook cards featured unique adaptations to the digital-only mechanic. Celebrating the new MTG Arena release, WotC is offering players the code PlayDMUA, containing three free Alchemy DMU booster packs.

Similar to previous Alchemy expansions, all digital-only cards within the set contain the A23 symbol. A majority of the cards were multicolor, with each mono-color containing around three to four cards. Unique to the Alchemy DMU expansion was the card Oracle of the Alpha, able to conjure the Power nine into your library upon entering the battlefield.

Dropping at the same time as the Alchemy DMU expansion release was a large Alchemy balance patch as well. Instead of focusing on the top-meta cards showcased in the MTG Arena Championship One, the balance team took an alternative approach. The areas of focus for the rebalance patch were to increase the playability of three-color decks, slow down the pace of games, and improve the playability of underperformers in Draft.

WotC also chose to revert several MTG cards that had been previously rebalanced within the Historic format only. Not all previously rebalanced cards were reverted, with ones like Alrund’s Epiphany keeping its nerf.

Players can test out the new Alchemy DMU set through the Into the Future MTG Arena event, along with in Draft and Constructed formats.