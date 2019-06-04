Final MPL Weekly Magic: The Gathering matchups will stream a day early

With the pre-release of Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons on June 8 and 9, the final matches to determine division winners on Magic Pro League (MPL) Weekly will livestream on Twitch a day early.



To avoid a conflict of interest between fans in the Magic: The Gathering community and Pros who are attending the Modern Horizons pre-release this weekend, MPL Weekly is airing a day early at 2pm CT.



Several divisions have multiple MPL players battling it out for a top spot and a bye for day one of MTG Mythic Championship III in Las Vegas and on MTG Arena. The War of the Spark split has seen a variety of unique decks and archetypes throughout the first four weeks of MPL Weekly.



Will the top players play it save with Mono-Red Aggro and Esper Midrange or will they take a risk? For the only undefeated player across all divisions, and playing in the Emerald Division, the answer is yes to Esper Midrange for Brad Nelson.



One win from Nelson (6-0) and the number slot is his. With a loss, however, Nelson leaves the victory spot vulnerable to either Seth Manfield (5-1) or Martin Jůza (5-1). Just one of these top MPL Weekly players can challenge Nelson for the number one spot in the Emerald Division as Manfield brings a Mono-Red Aggro deck to face off against Jůza with a Jeskai Walkers deck.



In the Pearl Division, Brian Braun-Duin (BBD) is also hoping an Esper Midrange deck will secure a win for him. If he should lose to Eric Froelich (Gruul Midrange), wins by Javier Dominguez (Four-Colored Dreadhorde) and Andrew Cunio (Izzet Wizards) would create a four-way tie.



Tie-breakers aren’t be fought out, rather they are determined by total wins and losses per matches. If the MPL players should still be tied, then the final determination is combined match wins of their opponents.



Another division to keep an eye on in the final week of the MPL Weekly War of the Spark split is the Ruby Division. With a key match between Ken Yukuhiro (Mono-Red Aggro) and Janne “Savjz” Mikkonen (Simic Nexus), Yukuhiro is looking to claim the division title. However, If Yukuhiro could still be facing a possible tie-breaker scenario with a win against William “Huey” Jensen (Mono-Red Aggro) or Lucas Esper Berthoud (Gruul Midrange) depending on wins and losses.



In the Sapphire Division, things are heated too as Piotr Głogowski (Esper Midrange) could go 2-0 and create a three-way tie with a loss by Rei Sato (Gruul Midrange) against Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa (Mono-Red Aggro).



Magic: The Gathering MPL Weekly will air its final matches of the War of the Spark split on Friday, June 7 at 2pm CT via MTG Twitch channel.

